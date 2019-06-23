Dhamnagar: A patch of road from Dhamnagar-Dobal road, a lifeline of this block in Bhadrak, has been in bad shape.

Thousands of people commuting on this road experience bumpy ride every day. With potholes filed with water, commuting is always fraught with danger, said locals.

They lamented that the administration had not initiated repair of the road.

The road acted as a direct link to Jajpur.

Students and locals of 10 panchyats commute on the road to go to colleges, tehsil office block office.

Upset over bad condition of the road, locals have warned of agitation.

Locals said, the commuting problem will be more difficult in the monsoon.

PNN