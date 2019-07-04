New Delhi: The likes of Kynan Chenai, Prithviraj Tondaiman and Zoravar Singh Sandhu produced a below-par show as Indian trap shooters drew a blank in the men’s individual event of the ongoing ISSF Shotgun World Championship in Lonato, Italy.

Kynan was India’s best in the men’s individual trap event, shooting a score of 118 out of 125 in the qualifying to finish 19th on the opening day of the competitions Wednesday.

Other Indians in fray, Prithviraj and Zoravar finished far behind in the 47th and 91st spots respectively with scores of 116 and 111. Great Britain’s Matthew John Coward-Holley won the men’s trap gold with a final round score of 45.

The silver medal was bagged by Italian Mauro De Filippis, who ended with 39 hits while Khaled Almudhaf of Kuwati won the bronze. While India failed to open its account on the opening day, USA is leading the medals tally with three golds.