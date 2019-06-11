Yuvraj Singh has been one of the most prominent Indian Cricket players and has made many girls swoon with his dashing looks and stunning sixes. The left-hander is currently enjoying a blissful married life with wife and actress Hazel Keech since 2016.
But before his marriage, Yuvraj Singh was no doubt one of the most eligible bachelors who continuously remained in news for dating several girls. Here’s a look at the rumoured ex-girlfriends of Yuvraj Singh.
- Neha Dhupia: It was in 2014 when there were rumours of Neha Dhupia and Yuvraj Singh dating each other. Both of them arrived at the birthday bash of Sophie Choudry together which made many tongues wagging. However, Neha had denied it saying – ‘It’s not true at all, I am not dating Yuvraj. I don’t know why people keep asking me when I am going to ‘settle down’ in life.’
- 2. Minissha Lamba: The reports of Yuvraj and Minissha’s affair started when a picture of both of them kissing each other got leaked. Minissha denied the reports of her being in the pic saying that it’s her lookalike in the pic.
- Riya Sen: There were also reports of Yuvraj and Riya Sen’s affair. Both of them met at a party and walked away hand in hand.
- Kim Sharma: The Mohabbatein actress was one of the most loved girlfriends of Yuvi. However, the two called it quits over reasons best known to them.
- Preity Zinta: KXIP owner and Bollywood actress Preity Zinta was also rumoured to be dating Yuvraj Singh after a lot of pictures of them hugging each other went viral. Both of them denied the reports.
- Deepika Padukone: There were very strong reports of Yuvraj Singh dating Deepika Padukone. It all started when Yuvraj gave a terrific performance in World Cup T20 2007. She was seen cheering up for Yuvraj from stands and also hosted a birthday party for him.
