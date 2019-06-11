Yuvraj Singh has been one of the most prominent Indian Cricket players and has made many girls swoon with his dashing looks and stunning sixes. The left-hander is currently enjoying a blissful married life with wife and actress Hazel Keech since 2016.

But before his marriage, Yuvraj Singh was no doubt one of the most eligible bachelors who continuously remained in news for dating several girls. Here’s a look at the rumoured ex-girlfriends of Yuvraj Singh.