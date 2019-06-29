Bhubaneswar: A blissful and sultry morning welcomed around 25 walkers of the 74th Monks, Caves and Kings Trail at Khandagiri-Udayagiri Twin Hills complex.

Saturday’s walkers were an enthusiastic and diverse crowd which included interior design students from a city-based school, an Odia family settled in Switzerland, architects, entrepreneurs and students.

Most of the guests found the heritage walks being conducted by Bhubaneswar Development Authority and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation and curated by Detour Odisha on the social media captivating.

The walk was a journey into the glorious past of Odisha through sculptures and caves of the Twin Hills of Khandagiri and Udayagiri. Everyone was engrossed in the tales of the monks and the kings and their lives back in the day. One of the interior design students was immensely impressed by the state’s rich cultural legacy and was unaware of it even though he has lived in the city for many years.

Many of the guests loved the way the walk was conducted with a detailed and scientific explanation of the caves and other structures.

Another walker, Swayam Nayak, said she loved the idea of the heritage walk and would love it if more and more people participate in it and get to know about the history of Odisha and Bhubaneswar. She came with other interior design students from Trytoon Academy.

A student from the Academy, Aditya Lakra had decided to spend his weekend morning by participating in the walk which he thoroughly enjoyed.

Anindya Das, with his son Kabir and daughter, joined the Saturday trail. Anindya, now settled in Switzerland, said: “Though I belong to this city, today’s experience at Khandagiri and Udayagiri was special especially for my kids. We enjoyed the historical description by the guide.”

The first guided heritage trails under the umbrella of Ekamra Walks have drawn the attention of people from across the globe. With the Jain heritage trail at the Twin Hills Saturday and two walks in Old Town and Museum of Art and Craft at Kala Bhoomi Sunday, Ekamra Walks have created a niche of its own among a particular segment of travellers who love art, architecture, artefacts, handlooms and tribal arts across the state.