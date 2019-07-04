Puri: Several people from different parts of the globe were seen thronging the Pilgrim town of Puri Thursday to enthusiastically participate in the annual Rath Yatra of the Srimandir deities.

While the Badadanda (Grand Road) of the coastal city was packed with pilgrims, several foreigners marked their presence felt by chanting hymns, reciting shlokas, dancing to the tunes of devotional songs as well as performing Odissi before the Srimandir.

Angela Weiss, a devotee from Germany, said, “I had heard a lot from the people of India about Rath Yatra and Puri. It is believed to be one of the most important spiritual places in India. I wanted to get a glimpse of the large crowd that converge at Grand Road to be part of such mammoth celebration. My desire got fulfilled today. It was a great feeling to witness that.”

Similarly, Rustin, a resident of United States, said, “This event shows the magnitude of Jagannath lovers. This shows how different sets of people are unified through a common thread with such annual affairs. It was elegant. I would surely recommend the mega event to some of my other friends too.”

Several of these tourists from abroad were seen inside the cordoned area, close to the chariots. Many observed that this was a special time for them as they are allowed to see the deities in the open and take part in the rituals associated with the Lord Jagannath on this pious occasion.

Earlier, a few devotees from Columbia were also seen performing Odissi near the Srimandir. Two women who performed the dance near the chariots said that Lord Jagannath is famous in their country and the Rath Yatra is also celebrated over there amid much fanfare by Indians living there.