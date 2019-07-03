Mumbai: National award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for the release of ‘Judgemental Hai Kya’, has said that despite having faced constant criticism from the film fraternity, she feels confident and empowered as the audience love her acting and always shower love on her.

“I think the way people; I mean the audience loves me that empower me. The way my fans love my acting, my personality, it gives me confidence. Industry wale jaye tel lene (let the film industry go to hell)…People’s love empowers me. I am really humbled,” said Kangana while talking about the criticism she faced from the film industry.

According to Kangana, the story of ‘Judgmental Hai Kya’ is not a sob story of a female protagonist who is suffering from a mental condition.

“I think the revolution in the mainstream cinema came from ‘Tanu Weds Manu’, wherein a heroine was shown in a real way. Tanu knew how to play around with boys but she was not a vamp,” said Kangana.

“In the same way, Bobby, in this film, is going through mental illness but she is not sitting in a corner and sobbing about it,” she added.

Kangana also said, “There was a phase in my life when people openly tried to shame me and said that I was mad, I was on medication. Even though I wasn’t, I replied to them: ‘so what?’ I would not have felt ashamed even if I were on medication.”

“However, when the film’s writer Kanika Dhillon narrated the script to me, I felt more compassionate towards the character because the society also calls Bobby a mad girl. It became more relatable for me. Honestly, I am ok with things that people say,” said the Queen actress.

The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Brijendra Kala, Jimmy Shergill, Amyra Dastur among others.

Agencies