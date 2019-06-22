The mahurat of producer Ramesh Barik’s upcoming Odia film, Dekha Hela Prema Hela, was recently held at a city hotel. The film stars Subhasis Sharma, Avisekh Rath and Ragini Sutradhar in lead. Actors Pradyumna Lenka and Prativa Panda will also be seen in pivotal roles. The film will be directed by T Ganesh.

Dekha Hela Prema Hela’s story revolves around an ambitious and hardworking girl, who has the responsibility of her family. However, her life changes after she meets a boy and fall in love with him. The film also explores the angle of friendship.

“We want to give the audiences a quality product and have not compromised on anything starting from the film’s cast to director to music to location and the crew. The story is inspired by real-life events. Also the music is very catchy,” says Ramesh.

The film’s music has been composed by S Chandrakant. Singers Humane Sagar, Ira Mohanty, Arpita and Bishnu Mohan Kabi have done the playback singing for the film.

“The film will be shot at multiple locations across the state. However, we plan to shoot the songs at some picturesque locales outside Odisha,” added Ramesh.

SOYONG, OP