Padmapur: The Education Department has decided to close down seven schools in Padmapur sub-division, for low attendance.

The decision comes amidst a slew of measures the state government has taken to educate more children, particularly in rural areas. To attract children towards schools, the government gives free midday meals, textbooks and uniforms. Even then, for one reason or the other, most of the parents are reluctant to send their children to government schools.

According to the District Project Office letter No 956/19, Baidapali and Bhalukana primary schools of Padmapur block, Bijepur block colony school, Limatikra project school, Atarapada and Bairagitikra schools of Sohela block and Anadibahal primary school of Jharbandh block were notified to be closed from this month onwards.

Worthy to note, as per the state government norms, the schools with attendance lower than 10% will be closed down. Obviously, it raises the basic issue that, if the education standard in government schools is raised, parents will be interested to send their children to these schools.

On the other hand, parents are losing confidence in government schools, as the state government is indirectly patronising the commercialisation of school education.

PNN