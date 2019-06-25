Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) here has said that heavy rainfall is likely in 10 districts of Odisha from June 28 under the influence of a low pressure area that is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal around June 30.

The rainfall is likely to lash the state for two days – June 28 and 29. Primarily, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Sundergarh, Dhenkanal, Kendrapara, Nabarangpur and Koraput will experience majority of the rains.

This apart, the agency in its afternoon weather bulletin Tuesday said that it expects light to moderate rain or thunder-shower to occur at a few places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Guajarati and Nuapada and at a one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha in next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature recorded in the last 24 hours in the state stood at 35.1 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature stood at 26.9 degrees.