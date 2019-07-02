Keonjhar: Many mining and other industrial units in Keonjhar district are illegally using both surface and groundwater and are evading Water Tax. The number of hotels, lodgings, garages, service stations and vehicle showrooms who illegally use water is increasing.

These agencies are using water causing huge revenue loss to the government. Some agencies are paying very less Water Tax and are consuming much more water, which has worsened water shortage in Keonjhar town.

Sources said business firms are either using water for commercial purposes by digging bore-wells or by taking unauthorised connections.

There are legal provisions for collecting Water Tax from consumers and for penalising those who do not fix flow-meters in water pumps. Water theft is increasing due to the carelessness and inertia of officials.

Reacting, the tehsildar of Keonjhar Sadar, Prakash Behera, said, “I was not aware of this. Action will be taken against offenders after investigation.”

PNN