BHUBANESWAR: Students of Std X and Std XII who could make it to the coveted brackets of 90% and above in the respective ICSE and ISC examinations-2019 were honored with medals and certificates at a felicitation ceremony at Loyola School here Monday.

78 students out of 193 scored 90% and above in ICSE and six out of 46 scored 90% and above across all streams (bio-science, pure science, commerce and humanities) from the school this year.

Tutul Das, managing director, KTT, was here to do the honors. Every year, he gives away cash awards to first, second and third rank holders in both the exams: ICSE and ISC. This year too he was generous enough to be present for the occasion.

In his address, he urged students to mould themselves into good human beings and responsible citizens. Principal, Fr. Victor F. Misquith also impressed upon the students that more than marks it is values that matter the most.

These high scorers should not compromise on ethics and principles in whichever field they want to build their career on. The school also felicitated Upasana Mohapatra of ICSE 2011 batch who bagged the 119thrank in the recently held UPSC exam.

All in all it was an occasion of happiness and pride as the stellar Loyoleans loftily walked out of the hallowed portal of Loyola School, Bhubaneswar.