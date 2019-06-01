Madrid: Tottenham’s Danish international midfielder Christian Eriksen believes luck has been on his team’s side during their Champions League campaign. Speaking on the eve of the final against Liverpool in the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Eriksen reflected on how close Tottenham have been to being knocked out on numerous occasions this campaign.

The side from north London has been within 10 minutes of crashing out of the tournament on five different occasions, scraping through after a poor start in the group stage, scoring a 95th minute goal against Ajax and seeing how a close VAR decision on Raheem Sterling’s injury time goal that would have put Manchester City into the semi-finals, being ruled out for offside, reports Xinhua news agency.

“I don’t know if it’s destiny. I think at the moment we’ve just been lucky,” admitted Eriksen.

“First of all, with the City game, with Sterling, I thought we were out. Gone. Then Ajax was a bit different because it was during the game. There was no waiting or standing around. It was just Lucas (Moura) popped up at the right time.”

“It was nerve-wracking and it was dramatic. We’re just happy we were on the right side,” commented the midfielder, who remembers how he lost possession for Sterling’s disallowed strike in the last eight.

“In the end, it was lucky, because it would have been very, very painful,” he admitted.

