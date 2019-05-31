Mumbai: ‘Luka Chuppi’ actress Kriti Sanon is considered to be one of the most beautiful emerging actresses in the Hindi film industry. Now Sanon has been featured as cover girl of a leading fashion magazine.

Wearing a red bikini, Sanon will be the cover girl for the June issue of Hello Magazine.

She posted her photo on Instagram with the caption: “HELLO!! #CoverGirl June issue of @hellomagindia Feelin a lil red, a lil hot.. Photos: Keegan Crasto Hair & make-up: Bianca Hartkopf Creative director: Avantikka KilachandStyling: Sonam Poladia Outfit: Amit Aggarwal Jewellery: Isharya Location courtesy: Titanic Mardan Palace, Antalya, Turkey.”(sic)

On professional front, Kriti was last seen in ‘ Luka Chuppi ‘ with Kartik Aryan, which was received very well by fans. Now she is working in Ashutosh Gowariker’s film ‘Panipat’ in which she will share screen with Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

She will also be seen in ‘Arjun Patiala’ and ‘Housefull 4’.

In ‘Arjun Patiala’ Kriti will be seen playing the role of a crime journalist.