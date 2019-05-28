Mumbai: Actor Madhuri Dixit has said her children are often amused to learn that she can pull off any dance style. The actor believes she has a ‘natural affinity’ towards dance since the age of three.

“My children love to see me dance. But I think they know more from friends that ‘your mom is a good dancer’ than actually knowing it firsthand!

“My son comes and asks me, ‘mom do you know hip hop?’ I told him to watch ‘Kay Sera Sera’. He came back and said ‘wow, you’re a cool mom now’!” Madhuri told this agency Tuesday.

The 52-year-old actor says dance has been such a huge part of her life that she cannot live without it. “I never realised ‘oh I am a good dancer’, I used to just love dance and I was shameless about it. I could dance in a train, outside, anywhere. Once my mom sat me down and said ‘please stop, people will start throwing money’!” Madhuri informed. “I can’t imagine my life without my dance and acting. It has taught me discipline, grace, passion, to be true to the profession, and the spirituality of it. It has also taught me to be honest in my personal life,” added the legendary actress.

Madhuri will next be seen judging season two of ‘Colors’ dance reality show ‘Dance Deewane’, along with film director Shashank Khaitan and choreographer Tushar Kalia.

The show gives opportunity to three different generations—kids, youth and seniors—to compete and win.

Madhuri said that as a judge, she is conscious that she shouldn’t be ‘harsh’ towards any contestant.

“If you’re harsh with someone, it discourages them. I always want to be positive and encouraging, whether it’s a small child or the first generation. In our society, the attitude is ‘you’re more than 50 years old, why are you dancing, let the kids dance’. That’s not right,” Madhuri asserted.

‘Dance Deewane’ will start airing, June 15.

PTI