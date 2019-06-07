Los Angeles: Pop star Madonna has revealed that disgraced former film producer Harvey Weinstein ‘crossed lines’ with her when they worked together for 1991 tour documentary ‘Madonna: Truth or Dare’.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, the singer described Weinstein as ‘incredibly sexually flirtatious and forward’ when working together.

“He was married at the time, and I certainly wasn’t interested. I was aware that he did the same with a lot of other women that I knew in the business. And we were all, ‘Harvey gets to do that because he’s got so much power and he’s so successful and his movies do so well and everybody wants to work with him, so you have to put up with it.’ So that was it,” she added.

Madonna admitted that she felt good that somebody with so much of power was being called out, when multiple women leveled allegations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein during October of 2017.

“When it happened, I was really like, ‘Finally.’ I wasn’t cheering from the rafters because I’m never going to cheer for someone’s demise. I don’t think that’s good karma anyway. But it was good that somebody who had been abusing his power for so many years was called out and held accountable,” she said.

