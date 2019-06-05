Mr Dependable, the Wall and what not? Rahul Dravid is one player that every sportsman respects and one captain that everyone followed. This man in blue is one of the most compassionate players and a reliable leader.

This calm and talented Indore-born boy fell head over hell in love with a brainy doctor Vijeta Pendharkar. Vijeta stayed in Bangalore between 1968 and 1971, and that is when she met Rahul and their friendship began. Slowly, love blossomed between the two.

Later, Rahul and Vijeta’s parents fixed their match May 4, 2003. It was a traditional Maharashtrian wedding that took place at the Border Security Force (BSF) Training Centre, on the outskirts of Bangalore.

A lavish lunch was organised for the guests at a five-star hotel which also served as the venue for their reception. Dravid invited his old buddies, Anil Kumble and Venkatesh Prasad, and they were the only cricketers in attendance.

The couple welcomed their first son, Samit in 2005, and their second son, Anvay in 2009 and is now leading a happy life with their sons.