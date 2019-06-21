Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has demanded Rs 120 crore from the Wankhede Stadium here for the renewal of its lease, the state Assembly was informed here Friday. The stadium is owned by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). It also houses the headquarters of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil, in a written reply, said the Mumbai city district collector has sent a notice April 16 to the MCA about the dues this year. His reply came in response to the question how the government proposed to recover Rs 120 crore from the stadium.

The earlier lease agreement expired n February 5, 2018, and the MCA had written to the Chief Minister seeking its renewal in 2017 itself, the reply said.

The stadium, located off the Arabian Sea, has hosted several memorable matches in the past including the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup final in which India emerged victorious.

Even though the BCCI is considered to be richest sports body in India, it remains to be seen whether it accepts the Maharashtra government’s offer.

