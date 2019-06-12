Paradip: Hearing of the sensational Mahendra Swain murder case began in Additional District and Sessions Court in Kujang Tuesday.

According to reports, three out of 180 witnesses deposed before the Additional District Judge in the first phase Tuesday. Next phase of deposition has been scheduled for June 26.

Worth mentioning Seaways Shipping and Logistics Private Limited General Manager Mahendra Swain was murdered near Ambedkar Bhawan at Madhuban Colony October 26 in 2016 in Paradip. Two miscreants had hurled crude bombs at the SUV in which he was travelling.

While Swain was fleeing to save his life after alighting from the vehicle, miscreants fired two rounds at him leading to his death.

RECAP

Following investigations, OSL MD Mahimananda Mishra and ED Basant Bal, were named in charge sheet, arrested from Bangkok and are in jail

The main accused Ashok Bihari was arrested from Howrah in neighbouring West Bengal. Bihari was arrested from Tilkhana slum in Howrah March 19. His aide, Mohammad Babul, a sharpshooter and a contractor killer was arrested from Kolkata in connection with the case.

Earlier, the Paradip police had filed a 500 page charge sheet at the JFMC Court Kujang March 14 naming ten persons including the names of Odisha Stevedores Ltd (OSL) Managing Director Mahimananda Mishra and Executive Director Basant Bal.

Both Mishra and Bal, accused in Swain’s murder, are lodged in jail after they were arrested from Bangkok in Thailand.