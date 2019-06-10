London: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu was among many celebrities who were spotted at Oval enjoying the India vs Australia match.

The ‘Maharshi actor took to Instagram and shared pictures of watching the cricket match with his family. Sharing a picture, Mahesh Babu wrote: “This one’s for my boy” and he accompanied the post with the hashtag “#INDvAUS,”

Later, he also shared a panoramic view of the stadium and captioned: “Unbelievable energy at The Oval… Just awesome!”

Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata also posted a picture on her Instagram from the stadium, which features Mahesh Babu, son Gautham, filmmaker Vamshi Paidpally and Krishna R Bhupal (founder GVK Reddy grandchild). The actress, sharing the picture wrote: “Surprise guest in our stands!” Here is the post shared by Namrata Shindolkar:

Mahesh Babu is enjoying family time after the stupendous success of ‘Maharshi’. Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shindolkar got married in the year 2005. They met on the sets of Vamsi in the same year. Mahesh Babu was last seen in the film Maharshi.