Cuttack : Member of Parliament (MP) Bhartruhari Mahtab Saturday reviewed the restoration work in the Silver City, which was battered by the cyclonic storm, May 3.

Mahtab enquired about the status of all recreational parks in the city. He asked the officials of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) to submit a report on damaged parks.

Mahtab also took stock of the measures introduced to deal with waterlogging in the Silver City. He asked the officials to desilt drains prior to the onset of monsoon in state.

The Cuttack MP also expressed displeasure over the Electricity department’s failure to install LED lights on major roads and streets in the city. He advised CMC officials to look into the issue at the earliest.

CMC officials informed Mahtab that around 6,700 trees have been either uprooted or damaged by the May 3 cyclone in Cuttack city. The meeting decided to initiate a massive plantation drive to raise the green cover.

The meeting also deliberated on opening two more Aahar centres in the city to provide subsidized meals to the poor.

Notably, the state government has set up seven Aahar centres in Cuttack and it had planned to open another two prior to the Assembly and general elections in state. However, the project could not be taken up due to the imposition of Model Code of Conduct.

The Cuttack MP asked the officials to identify suitable locations for the two Aahar centres.

“We have reviewed the restoration of infrastructure that was damaged by the cyclone. Besides, the meeting also deliberated on measures to drain out rainwater. We would hold similar meetings in future to solve various civic issues,” Mahtab told to the media after the meeting.

CMC commissioner Sarat Chandra Nayak said the municipal corporation had started removing silt and garbage from the drains in November, last year. “We hope that the residents of Cuttack city would not face waterlogging in the coming rainy season,” Nayak added.