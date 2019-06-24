New Delhi: BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab Monday sought to know from the Centre the measures taken to strengthen the Goods and Services Tax (GST) portal to facilitate compliance with GST law amendments.

Speaking during Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, the Cuttack MP said based on the suggestions of GST Council a number of amendments are being effected but they are not being implemented by the GST portal immediately.

“Is the government aware that the GST portal has shown its incapability of handling the load of taxpayers thereby making it inaccessible on crucial dates and timelines?” Mahtab said.

He also asked whether the issues related to GST network are resolved or the government is still dealing with them.

“Last year, a committee was constituted and 25 such glitches were identified. As GST regime is going to complete two‍ years in another week’s time, I would like to understand whether all the troubles with GSTN has been overcome and or is it still a work in progress,” Mahtab said.

Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said the government has taken several steps to resolve the issues arising in GST and in the coming year it will become very easy for the users to file tax returns.