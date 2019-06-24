Ranchi: Pappu Mandal, the main accused in the lynching of a Muslim youth in Seraikela district last week has been arrested, Jharkhand Police said Monday.

Tabrez Ansari, 22, died in a hospital Sunday, days after he was brutally thrashed by a mob at Dhatkidih village in Seraikela district on suspicion of stealing a bike. According to the police, a stolen motorcycle and some other things were also recovered from him.

The incident came to light after a video went viral in which Mandal was seen beating Ansari, who was tied to a tree.

Ansari’s wife Shaista Parveen lodged an FIR at the Seraikela police station alleging that he was caught by some people while he was on his way back on a bike from Jamshedpur last Monday. He was tied to a tree and beaten up brutally, and also forced to chant ‘Jai Sri Ram’.

According to police sources, initially Ansari tried to save himself by calling himself ‘Sonu’. However, he was forced to reveal his real name after the mob asked him to chant ‘Jai Sri Ram’.

After the thrashing, the mob handed him over to the police, which took him to a police post. However, he had to be admitted to a hospital after his condition worsened and he died at the hospital Sunday.

Ansari’s wife has questioned the role of the police in her husband’s death alleging that he was not given timely medical treatment.

Seraikela Superintendent of Police Kartik S. met Ansari’s family and made the arrest based on his wife’s FIR. The political parties have condemned the incident.

