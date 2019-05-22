Jatni: Jatni police Wednesday claimed to have arrested the main accused in the murder of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) agent Rabindra Kumar Nayak December 1, last year.

Police said they have arrested main accused Sahabaaz Khan, 27, of Rajabazar area of Jatni from Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh. Police also seized a few iron rods, plastic pipes and a car from Khan. However, four other accused in the murder case are still on the run, police said. According to police, Nayak was returning home on a bike after a meeting of Khurda branch LIC agents’ association December 1, 2018.

Khan and four of his friends were also travelling from Khurda to Jatni in a car. Nayak and Khan entered into an argument over some minor issues near a private school in between Khurda and Jatni. Enraged over the incident, Khan and his friends chased Nayak and attacked the latter with iron rods and plastic pipes. Nayak sustained several injuries on his head and face.

Some locals rescued Nayak and rushed him to Khurda district headquarters hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Khan and his friends had absconded soon after the incident. Jatni police had begun a probe into the incident after registering a case in this regard. “Khan had been residing at several places of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh to evade arrest. A special team arrested Khan from Machilipatnam after tracking his mobile phone,” said Jatni IIC Bishwaranjan Sahu, adding that they would soon launch a drive to arrest the remaining accused.