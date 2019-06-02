Mumbai: Anil Kapoor’s role as Majnu bhai in Welcome has time and again tickled the funny bone. Anil portrayed the role of a Don in the movie and also was a painter. Recently, a morphed picture of Anil Kapoor’s artwork has made it to Queen Elizabeth’s residence albeit in the form of a meme.

Recently the captains of different international cricket teams met the Queen at Buckingham Palace, before starting off the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 which is hosted by England. They posed for a picture with the Royal Highness, which had a painting in the backdrop.

A fan of Majnu bhai aka Anil Kapoor replaced the painting with that of Majnu bhai’s ‘donkey riding a horse’ artwork from Welcome, starting a laughter riot over the morphed image on social media. Anil Kapoor too had an interesting reaction to it.

Tagging the director of Welcome, Anees Bazmee, he shared, “Majnu Bhai’s art has travelled far and wide @BazmeeAnees! This is literally priceless!”

Majnu Bhai’s art has travelled far and wide @BazmeeAnees! This is literally priceless! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/vI04OG5pAZ — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 31, 2019

