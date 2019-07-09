Rayagada: Makaranda Muduli happens to be the only non-partisan MLA who was elected to the 16th Odisha Legislative Assembly from Rayagada. A case is said to have been filed in the High Court alleging the information he furnished in an affidavit during the 2019 general elections was false.

He has become vocal in connection with the case, saying, “I am a tribal man and my family belongs to the Jhodia Paraja tribe for generations. I have submitted all testimonials pertaining to my tribe. I suspect political foul play behind the allegations made against me.”

“It is now known to all, whether I am a tribal man or not,” he said, adding “I will move the court of law to uphold my tribal status. However, I don’t know who has filed a case against me, as I have not received any notice so far.”

Muduli is said to have met Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda seeking Scheduled Tribe status to the Jhodia Paraja community.

The Union Minister reportedly informed Makaranda that, he is aware of such an appeal made before the Government of India. Moreover, the minister has promised to place the demands of Jhodia Paraja and other communities before a high-level committee.

According to sources, the complainant is known to be R Harish Patnaik, who has moved the High Court to nullify the election of Makaranda Muduli. Furthermore, Harish has hinted upon the facts that, Rayagada Assembly constituency seat was reserved for the Scheduled Tribes and Makaranda belongs to the Scheduled Caste.

Notably, this grassroots-level social worker had defeated his fancied opponents to win the Rayagada Assembly seat. He was bumpy against the former state minister Lal Bihari Himirika (BJD), Basant Ulaka of BJP and Appalaswami Kadraka of Congress. Makaranda had secured 52,752 votes and defeated his nearest BJD rival by a margin of 4,839 votes.

