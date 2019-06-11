Back in the 1980s, one of the major tourist attractions in Delhi was Appu Ghar. It was the country’s first and only theme park and remained so for almost a decade. Not only tourists, most Delhiites would throng Appu Ghar on weekends and spend almost the entire day there with family and friends.

By the 1990s, theme parks started coming up in other big cities and became a hit with children and adults.

Cut to 2019 and theme parks are passé. Instead, water parks are fast becoming an entertainment hotspot in almost every city. From children to adults, water parks are a hit with all age groups. If going to picnics during winter is common, visiting water parks during summer has now become a must.

Odisha, where the first water park came up in 2008 in Cuttack, today boasts as many as five water parks.

In the last three years, three water parks have come up in Puri and one in Mundli. The growing number of water parks in the state points to their popularity. After all, who wouldn’t love to dive into cool water or splash around in artificial waves for hours to beat the heat!

Rajesh Gupta, General Manager, Wonder World Water Park, Puri, says, “Water parks are the perfect destination to escape the summer heat. Our water park has more than 10 attractions spread over 12 acres. From floating along the crazy river to splashing around in the waves, our park offers a wide range of water activities. These activities are a hit with everyone.”

Waterslides are one of the most popular attractions at most of these parks. However, Rajesh says that interests vary from person to person and that’s the reason most water parks cover a lot of land area and try to accommodate a variety of water activities.

Dilip Parida, Assistant Manager, Ocean World Water Park, Cuttack, says, “Our water park was the first in the state and we have noticed a significant growth in visitors in the last couple of years. Earlier, it was mostly youngsters who came to the park, but now people from all age groups visit us. The best thing about our park is that it gives people a chance to enjoy fun-filled rides amidst greenery. With more apartments coming up, the natural beauty of the city is slowly disappearing. Although water parks are manmade and artificial, we try to recreate some natural elements like free-flowing water and waves and splash pools.”

Given that humidity is a major problem in the state and taking evening walks becomes exhausting, water parks are a good diversion. “A dip in the cool waters is the best way to beat the scorching heat of summer. I enjoy the rush of zipping down a water slide and make sure to visit a water park multiple times during this time of the year,” says Surya Kanta Sahoo from Cuttack.

He adds, “Water parks are still fairly new entertainment hubs in Odisha. However, they are quickly rising in popularity, thanks to a plethora of thrilling rides, invigorating ambience and courteous staff.”

Debeedutta Samantray, who recently visited the Wonder World Water Park at Malatipatpur, Puri, says, “I feel there is more fun visiting a water park in summer than attending a picnic in winter. The more time you spend in water the more you enjoy. I go to water parks three to four times every year. You can have fun even if you don’t know swimming. Most water parks have an efficient team of security personnel.”

Moreover, most water parks also take necessary measures to ensure safety and security of all visitors and avoid unnecessary trouble.

“Safety and security of the visitors is a priority,” says Rajesh. “We need to make them feel comfortable at every step. We comply by all safety rules and regulations, and the activity area is closely monitored by a team of lifeguards and bouncers. Besides, cleanliness is of utmost importance. We maintain the standard pH and chlorine levels and make sure that a visitor does not feel uneasy at any point during the 270-metre long rollercoaster river ride in our park.”

“Water parks are any day safer than other entertainment spots. Also, underwater photography is a big attraction at most water parks these days,” says Debeedutta.

In Puri, which attracts millions of tourists to the Jagannath Temple every year, water parks are also a huge draw. “There are tourists who after offering prayers at the temple look for entertainment options for the rest of the day. Our water park is visited by a large number of tourists as well as locals,” says Banamali Badapanda, owner of Pratyush Ocean World located on the Puri Marine Drive Road, just a few kilometers from the city.

“Our park is spread across 14 acres and apart from regular slides and pools, we have options like boating, speed boating, underwater photography and scuba diving. We even have provisions for senior citizens, who can sit alongside the water fountain at the park and relax by dipping their feet in the pool,” adds Banamali.

Megha Nayak from Rourkela, who recently visited Puri, stopped over at the park with her family. “Children often get bored at temples because they don’t understand the puja rituals and culture. So, it’s a great idea to have a water park nearby. The pools and slides are truly thrilling. The huge swimming pools for both kids and adults are great too,” she says.

However, the downside is that water parks are becoming quite crowded on weekends. Pragyan Patnaik, who recently visited Aqua Water Park in Mundali, says, “There is no other option for entertainment than water parks during summer. This park is a hybrid between a water park and a theme park and offers an eclectic mix of rides. But it gets crowded on weekends because everyone wants to come here.”

Surya Kanta prefers visiting water parks on weekdays to avoid the rush, although he says that weekends are always more convenient. “The rides are so attractive, particularly for youngsters, that everyone wants to spend the weekend there. Moreover, most people prefer going in large groups and these places become crowded,” he says.

Water rides aren’t the only attraction at these parks. Food is an equally big draw with every water park having designated food courts or standalone food stalls spread across the property. “Rain dance, live DJs, lip-smacking food and other amenities add to the friendly ambience,” says Dilip.

One of the biggest challenges for water parks is to attract visitors during the off season. “That’s the reason we have other attractions. During the off season, people come for horse riding, archery, ATV riding and spa. We also have facilities for parties and events. We have a club inside the park, so members come throughout the year to play indoor games,” says Dilip.

To attract more visitors, water parks have been competing among themselves, with every property trying to introduce new and exciting rides. For the visitors, it is a win-win situation.

SOYONG, OP