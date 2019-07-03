Mumbai: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have made their relationship official by sharing a romantic photograph together on social media.

Currently, the couple is out of town enjoying their holiday and keeps sharing photos and videos of the beautiful moments they are spending together.

Item girl Malaika shared a picture on her Instagram account in a white top and a tassels jacket paired with black heart-shaped aviator glasses and a dainty neck chain and pendant with tied hair without lipstick.

She captions it, “Hey Wat u lookin at ???”.

Here’s the picture in question:

Malaika is currently making news for her relationship with Arjun.

After keeping their relationship under wraps for a long time, Arjun and Malaika have now become more open. From dinner dates to parties and film screenings, the couple has been photographed together several times.

The couple is often trolled due to their age difference but Arjun and Malaika both are unaffected by it.

On the work front, Malaika is doing no movies. The last time she was seen in one was in the 2018 film ‘Patakha’ in which she did a dance number. While she is not seen on the big screen, she judges a reality show ‘India’s Got Talent’ every year and was seen in the last season too.

On the other hand, Arjun will next be seen in ‘Panipat’, a historical drama directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.

PNN/Agencies