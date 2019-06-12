Mumbai: ‘Chamma Chamma’ girl Malaika Arora is quite active on social media, posted a picture while doing yoga.

The photo which she posted on the Instagram is a proof of her fitness and fantastic flexibility.

However, as usual, she was trolled by social media users once again.

Malaika had captioned the photo as, “Practise makes perfect”….. am still a work in progress.. starting this week with some stretches,bends,yoga.repeat…..#malaikasmondaymotivation @thedivayoga @reebokindia #fashionablyfit#yogaforlife.”

Some users body shamed her while some commented on her personal life relating to Arjun Kapoor.

One user wrote that because of her Arjun and Boney Kapoor’s relationship with Salman Khan went sour because of which fans could not see the sequel to ‘Wanted’.

However, Malaika’s fans also came in favour of her and gave it back to the trolls. “People who are writing such bad comments are jealous,” wrote one user.

At the same time another wrote, “Just imagine what nonsense you are writing.”

Another wrote: “It is easy to write against anyone on the internet. But if Malaika came in front of her, the same person would immediately run after for selfie.”

Many users praised Malaika for her excellent fitness at the age of 45.

The actress is in limelight not only for her fitness but also for her relationship with Arjun Kapoor.

Only recently, Malaika was trolled for wearing a saree at Sonam Kapoor’s birthday bash.

Reports of their wedding were also doing the rounds but looks like we will have to wait for a long time to see the two take things to that level.

PNN/Agencies