Mumbai: Yesterday was actress Sonam Kapoor’s birthday. On the special occasion many celebrities joined the birthday party thrown by her.

But out of all guests, Malaika Arora was the centre of attraction.

Malaika, who mostly appears in Western clothes, was spotted in traditional attire, wearing a beautiful white sari.

Malaika, of course, looked very beautiful but some netizens trolled her for her traditional avatar. However, the actress did not pay any heed.

A user wrote while commenting – “You have been prepared like you are going to your in-laws house. One wrote – Non one dresses like this for a birthday party.”

Another wrote – “Only bride dressed like this for while going to in laws house.”

However, she has every right to choose whatever she wants to and it’s not right to troll her for her dressing.

See pics of Sonam’s epic birthday bash:

PNN/Agencies