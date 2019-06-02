Mumbai: Actress Malaika Arora manages to remain in the news for her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. After hiding from the media for quite some time, the couple has now decided to open up about their relationship.

The two had recently flown off to Maldives for summer vacation. Recently Malaika shared a few pictures of the holiday trip where she can be seen enjoying the blue waters.

Rumours are doing the rounds that the lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are taking their relationship to the next level and are all set to tie the knot.

Recently, Malaika Arora shared a throwback picture from her vacation in which she is seen wearing a blue monokini and alongside the picture, her caption read, “It’s FRIYAYYYYYYYY …. this summer heats got me frolicking #TGIF.”

Malaika Arora is an Indian actress, dancer, model, VJ, and television presenter. She is most famous for her dancing in the songs Chaiyya Chaiyya (1998), Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha (1998), Maahi Ve (2002), Kaal Dhamaal (2005) and Munni Badnaam Hui (2010).

She turned into a film producer in 2008 with her former husband, Arbaaz Khan. Their company Arbaaz Khan Productions has released films like Dabangg (2010) and Dabangg 2 (2012).