Mumbai: Malaika Arora recently shared pictures on Instagram on her Maldives wearing her multicolored bikini, with the caption “Take me back. #throwbackthursday.”

She also sports a life jacket while posing on a jet ski as the sun sets in the background.

For her jet ski venture, Malaika tied her hair into a bun and looked radiant in her all natural avatar sans makeup.

According to the actor, Maldives is one of her favourite holiday destinations. She was recently there her gang of girls and boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor to celebrate her bachelor party.

Rumours about both of them marrying soon are going around but, Malaika has dismissed any report of her marriage.

PNN/Agencies