Kalpetta (Kerala): Award-winning Malayalam actor Vinayakan has been booked for allegedly verbally abusing a woman activist over phone, police said here Saturday.

The case was registered based on the complaint of the woman, hailing from Pambady in Kottayam district, alleging that the actor had talked in an obscene manner and used abusive words when she had invited him for a function here in April, they said.

The woman activist’s Facebook post in this regard had created a commotion on social media recently.

A police official said the case was registered against the ‘Thottappan’ actor under IPC sections 509 (word, gesture or act intend to insult the modesty of a woman) and 294 (B) (uttering obscene words) and section 120 (O) (causing nuisance to any person by repeated or undesirable or anonymous calls) of the Kerala Police Act.

PTI