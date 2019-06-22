Leeds: Pacer Lasith Malinga was the star of the show as Sri Lanka fashioned a stunning 20-run win over hosts and tournament favourites England at the 2019 ICC World Cup. In his 10 overs, Malinga took four wickets for 43 runs.

England were chasing 233 and it was all rounder Ben Stokes who kept them going as Sri Lanka chipped away at their lower order. They were 188/9, needing 46 to win off 31 balls when Stokes was dropped at deep midwicket. “We know how good a player he is, we’ve seen it in T20 cricket and in the IPL,” said Malinga in the post-match presentation.

“But we kept sticking to our plans, ensured that he played away dots and put pressure on him. It paid off,” he said. Stokes was unbeaten on 82 off 89 as Sri Lanka dismissed England’s last man Mark Wood.

“Our plan was to stick to line and length on this pitch with the slower ones and bouncers. We have the confidence to influence matches and have faith in ourselves,” said Malinga.

IANS