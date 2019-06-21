Leeds: Angelo Mathews (85 n o, 115, 5×4, 1×6) hit a patient unbeaten fifty before veteran pacer Lasith Malinga (4/43) returned with a sensational four-wicket haul as Sri Lanka stunned hosts England by 20 runs in a low-scoring thriller to keep their World Cup semifinal hopes alive, here Friday.

Electing to bat, Sri Lanka managed a modest 232/9, riding on Mathews. The 1996 champions then returned to dismiss England for 212 in 47 overs to register only their second win in this World Cup. With this win Sri Lanka move up to fifth spot while England remain at third spot.

Malinga emerged as the star for Sri Lanka as he dismissed the top three – including Joe Root (57, 89b, 3×4). Off-spinner Dhananjaya de Silva (3/32) then moped up the tail with a quick three-wicket burst. After Root’s fifty, Ben Stokes (82 n o, 89b, 7×4, 4×6) kept England in the hunt but ran out of partners.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 232/9 (Angelo Mathews 85 n o; Mark Wood 3/40) beat England 212 (Ben Stokes 82 n o; Lasith Malinga 4/43) by 20 runs.