Mumbai: Actress Mallika Sherawat will soon be seen in a digital show titled ‘Booo… Sabki Phategi’, a horror-comedy. She has said that during her early days in the Hindi film industry, the filmmakers were more interested in exploiting her ‘bold’ image rather than acting skills and never found her a good fit as a ‘classical heroine’.

The actress, who got famous for her revealing scenes in the 2004 film ‘Murder’, has since been living with the tag of a ‘bold’ heroine.

However, according to her, the image of women in the entertainment industry is changing now. “It is such a progressive step towards a positive direction. I now I feel that the film industry is much inclusive for women rather than the earlier days when I started out. These days filmmakers are thinking of writing multi-dimensional roles for women in cinema,” Sherawat told this agency.

“When I started acting, filmmakers did not know what to do with me, what kind of role I should be offered because I am a strong, opinionated actress with no inhibitions of kssing on screen. I am always comfortable in my skin,” added Sherawat.

Sherawat has appeared in a number of Hindi and international films like ‘The Myth’, ‘Welcome’, ‘Maan Gaye Mughal-e-Azam’, ‘Ugly Aur Pagli’ and ‘Hisss’.

“In my early days, girls were only shown, especially in love-stories, like a good girl, girlfriend of the hero or just being there for glamour,” she pointed out.

“Everything is evolving, so should the narrative. It is great to see, in a film like ‘Badhaai Ho’, a veteran actress like Neenaji (Gupta) gets her due as a performer,” added Sherawat.

However, the bold actor thinks that there is a constant pressure on women all over the world to look good and maintain a body image. “Even I feel the pressure to but thankfully because of my lifestyle, it is not very hard for me to get affected by the negativity around body image. I am a vegan, so the food I eat is very healthy,” Sherawat informed.

“I live a very organic life and practice yoga. That is one exercise form that works for my body, good blood circulation, breathing everything. Since I am very consistent with my practice, it is only easy for me to look good,” she said with a smile that lit up the place.

According to the actress, more than the genre of the Balaji show – ‘Booo… Sabki Phategi’, she came on board because of its producer Ekta Kapoor.

“I always wanted to work with her. I am a fan of Ekta Kapoor, and the cast of the show is so amazing that I had to be a part of this. I am so excited,” Sherawat shared.

She often attends the Cannes Film Festival for her work as a women’s rights activist. “I would like to believe that I am a women’s (rights) activist because when I see the smile on the face of those girls who are saved from child prostitution or get education and degree, get a dignified lifestyle – at least that’s what the NGO I represent, is attempting to do, I feel satisfied,” Sherawat informed.

“It shows what a young girl can do, if given the right opportunity,” she signed off.

