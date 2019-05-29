Bhubaneswar: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee congratulated Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik who took oath as the Chief Minister of Odisha for the fifth time in a row Wednesday.

Congratulations @Naveen_Odisha Naveen Babu for taking oath as the Chief Minister of Odisha for the fifth time. We wish you well. Greetings to the people of Odisha — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 29, 2019

Meanwhile former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who tweeted with hashtag #NaveenPatnaik, also extended his greetings to Patnaik on the social media platform.

Congratulations Naveen Patnaik Ji for taking oath as Odisha’s Chief Minister for the 5th consecutive term. I wish you the very best with all my heart. I am sure you will continue to fulfill the dreams of the people like you always have. #NaveenPatnaik — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) May 29, 2019

