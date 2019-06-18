Bolangir: A day after a man was abducted; police Monday rescued him from the clutches of his kidnappers at Patharchepa in Bolangir district.

The cops also arrested one person in this connection. The victim has been identified as Purushottam Patel while the abductor was identified as Dilip Kumbhar.

Patel was allegedly abducted by notorious criminal Srikant Kumbhar alias Timan and his accomplices. While the police nabbed Dilip Kumbhar, one of the associates of Timan, the kingpin and other accomplices are still on the run.

According to sources, a man, who owns 11 acres of land in Dhumamara, planned to sell it off and struck a deal with the help of Timan. However, Purusottam, who has a share in the land, opposed the deal.

Later, Timan and his associates assaulted Purusottam and abducted him Sunday. Acting on the complaint of the abduction, Sadar police conducted raids at different places and rescued Purusottam and arrested Dilip while Timan and his accomplices were still on the run.

Notably, many cases are pending against Timan who was also involved in tender-fixing and land disputes. He was arrested two years back and released on bail a few months back.

