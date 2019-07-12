Chhatrapur: Local police here have arrested a person from Hyderabad for allegedly kidnapping and raping a minor.

The accused has been identified as Babuli Sethi. He was produced in Berhampur based POCSO court Thursday.

“Both the victim and the accused have been medically examined. Statement of the victim has also been recorded in front of the magistrate under CRPC 164,” IIC Priyash Ranjan Chhotray said.

According to a source, the minor’s father had lodged a complaint with the police in connection with the incident.

The police had subsequently registered a case 102/19 in this context. Following an in-depth investigation, Chhatrapur police rescued the minor and arrested the accused.

PNN