Purusottampur: Police have arrested a man from Putiapadara village under Purusottampur police limits in Ganjam district for allegedly killing his wife over dowry.

The accused has been identified as Sambaria Das and the deceased has been identified as Santoshi, daughter of Panchu Nahak of Jhadabandha village that comes under Kabisuryanagar police limits of Ganjam district.

According to a source, Santoshi had been married to Sambaria since last one year. Though a large part of the dowry had already been paid to Sambaria during marriage, he had been persistent on his demand for additional Rs 10 thousand. He had allegedly been torturing Santoshi physically and mentally after she refused to ask her parents for the extra amount.

She was allegedly set on fire June 23, 2019 and was immediately admitted to Berhampur district headquarter hospital (DHH). Later, she was moved to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after her condition deteriorated but was declared dead June 27, 2019.

The accused was arrested and produced in the court Monday.

PNN