Bhubaneswar: The body of a 40-year old person was found near Laxminarayan temple at Rental Colony under Nayapalli police station limits Sunday. The deceased identified has been identified as Dilip Sahoo who was working at a flour mill for the last one year.

Police have arrested an employee of the same flour mill, Pintu Jena for allegedly murdering Dilip. The two were roommates.

Sources said that Dilip had left his job at the flour mill around two months ago. However four days back he had rejoined at the same work place. Dilip had also taken a loan of Rs 10,000 from the owner of the flour mill so that his family could perform the rituals of the Savitri festival.

Pintu, however, was aware of the amount that Dilip had taken as loan. He decided to murder Dilip and take the amount. He performed the ghastly act either late Saturday night or early Sunday morning and decamped with the booty.

Police while investigating the unnatural death came to know about Pintu. They tracked him down to Phulnakhara area and nabbed him. Sources said that he has already confessed to the killing. He has told police that he stabbed Dilip to death with a knife while the latter was asleep.

PNN