Binjharpur: A 45-year old man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly raping his 15-year-old daughter repeatedly over a period of time at Rudrapur in Kalyanpur village in Jajpur district.

The accused, identified as Abhimanyu Samal, was arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by his wife at Binjharpur police station Monday.

Police picked up Samal and interrogated him in this connection and registered a case under various sections of IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Binjharpur police got the survivor medically examined and produced her in a court which recorded her statement.

The survivor’s mother has alleged that her husband had raped her daughter, a student of Class X, several times.

She alleged that she was forced to lodge a complaint after her husband tried to rape the girl again late Monday. When she resisted his advances, the accused attacked her and rendered her critical.

Superintendent of police Charan Singh Meena intervened in the matter and directed SDPO Rabindra Kumar Jena to personally visit the survivor and conduct a probe.

Subsequently, the SDPO visited the survivor at her house and conducted a probe.