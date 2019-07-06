Sambalpur: Local police arrested a young man along with two of his associates for misleading the cops about his abduction Friday.

In a bid to mislead the police, Adarsh Ghosh of Khetrarajpur area with help his wife staged an abduction drama. But it was fizzled out due to prompt investigation by the police. And finally Adarsh was arrested and forwarded to the court.

As per information, Matushi Ghosh (25) of Khetrarajpur lodged an FIR with the local police station alleging that few persons of the locality have abducted her husband and demanding Rs 5 lakh for his release.

She mentioned the names of some local persons in her complaint before police suspecting them to be involved in kidnapping her husband.

A special police squad was formed to trace out the youth on the direction of the DIG (NR) of police and after a thorough investigation, the findings were amazing.

The police, of late, came to know that the youth on question with help of his two friends Praveen Sha and Anil Sharma hatched a drama of abduction for self and asked his wife to lodge FIR so that he could fool people and get rid of the loan burden he made for business purpose and gambling.

During investigation, police could know that Ghosh had incurred loans from known friend circle .He was alluring people and small boys to invest in Satta Bazar for high return.

He was also one of the masterminds of the IPL Satta Bazar where he lost lakhs of rupees and so made this abduction drama.

The police made all efforts to nab him by tracking his mobile number and finally got successful.

“The youth has admitted the fraud before police and said he did all these to save himself from the heavy loans he had incurred to invest in IPL satta and rice business,” IIC of Khetrarajpur police station Mamata Nayak said.

“We arrested Ghosh and his two friends today and forwarded them to the court,” she added.

