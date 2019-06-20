London: British police said Wednesday they had arrested a man on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with the death of Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala in a plane crash in January.

Sala, 28, was flying from his previous club Nantes in western France to Wales to join Cardiff City when the Piper Malibu aircraft disappeared over the English Channel.

“We have today … arrested a 64-year-old man from the North Yorkshire area on suspicion of manslaughter by an unlawful act,” said Detective Inspector Simon Huxter, of Dorset Police in a statement. “He is assisting with our enquiries and has been released from custody under investigation.”

The statement said police would provide no further details on the man’s identity at this stage.

The striker, who would have Cardiff City’s most expensive player this season, was killed in the crash along with pilot David Ibbotson. Sala, 28, had been travelling January 21 from Nantes to Cardiff when the plane he was in lost contact with air traffic control north of Guernsey. His body was recovered in February but Ibbotson’s has never been found.

Inspector Simon Huxter has urged people not to speculate about the identity of the man as it could hinder the investigation.

Agencies