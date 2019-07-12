Bhawanipatna: A cricket fan in Odisha’s Kalahandi district allegedly attempted suicide Thursday after team India failed to win against New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final match Wednesday.

Sources said Sambaru Bhoi (24) of Singhbhadi village under Golamunda block allegedly consumed poison after being disappointed over India’s 18-run defeat defeat to New Zealand in the first semifinal of the showpiece event.

His family members spotted him lying in an unconscious state at a farmland. He had placed a bet on India’s win in the semi-final match, sources added.

Sambaru was first rushed to Golamunda Community Health Center and later shifted to Bhawanipatna district headquarters hospital after the condition of Bhoi deteriorated.

Sani Bhoi, father of Sambaru, said he was unaware about the bet until his son narrated everything in the hospital.

However, Kegaon police said they have not received any report in this connection so far.

