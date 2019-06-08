Angul: Kaniha police in this district allegedly thrashed a young man to death when they were trying to solve a family dispute in the police station, family members of the deceased alleged Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Deepak Barik (25) of Badagunduri area.

According to the family members, the police had asked Deepak to report in the police station in connection with a family dispute Friday evening. During interrogation, the cops allegedly beat him up until he fell unconscious.

He was first admitted to Kaniha government hospital but later shifted to Angul district headquarters hospital (DHH) as his condition deteriorated after all efforts of the doctors failed to check bleeding from the nose. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment there.

Demanding an inquiry, family members have alleged that Deepak died because of police’s high-handedness.

PNN