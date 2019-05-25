Sundargarh: A man was allegedly beaten to death in Lulukidihi Bichhatoli village of this district Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Kailash Nayak. Past enmity is suspected to be the motive behind the murder.

According to a source, some unidentified miscreants waylaid Kailash on the village road while he was returning home Friday night. They attacked him with bamboo and wooden planks before he could do anything for escape. The attack continued until he was dead.

The attackers fled the scene after his death.

Police reached the spot Saturday morning after being intimated. They have recovered the body for autopsy and launched an investigation into the incident.

“While the exact reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, past enmity is suspected to be the reason,” police sources said.

PNN