Mahakalpara: A man allegedly beat his wife to death after she refused to give him money for buying liquor. The incident happened Gopalpur village under this block in Kendrapara district Monday night. The deceased has been identified as Basanti Sutar (28).

Sources said, Basanti, second wife of Babuli Sutar, had been living with her two daughters Basudha and Jamuna at Gopalpur. In a late night development Babuli asked Basanti for some money to buy liquor.

Bitter argument broke out between the two when she refused to give Babuli any money. Narrating the incident Basudha said, “Losing his cool, my father suddenly picked up a wooden plank and started beating my mom mercilessly. She suffered injuries and died.”

Mahakalpara police station IIC Manoranjan Dehury said that Babuli since the incident has been absconding and a manhunt has been launched to nab him.

PNN