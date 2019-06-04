Khaira: Khaira police Monday arrested a man on charge of branding his wife with iron rods over dowry demands.

The accused was identified as Shantanu Mohanty, a native of Gadapokhari village under this police limits in Balasore district.

He was arrested over written complaint filed by his wife Ranjita Mohanty. Ranjita sustained critical injuries in the incident and was admitted to the Khaira hospital for treatment.

The complainant had alleged that she was married to Shantanu seven years back but her husband and in-laws always pestered her to bring additional dowry and would torture her physically and mentally.

She made her best efforts to establish in the family but miserably failed in her efforts.

The incident occurred when her husband picked up a fight with her on the issue Sunday night. Enraged, he allegedly branded her with hot irons.

