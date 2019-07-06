Patnagarh: A man killed his bedridden mother by setting her on fire before attacking his father over a family dispute. The incident took place in Radabahal village that comes under Belapada police limits of Bolangir district Saturday.

The accused son Santosh is absconding.

The deceased has been identified as Ashamati. According to a source, Ashamati’s husband Rishi Kharsel and their son Santosh entered into verbal duel over a family issue. A while later, Santosh turned violent and started thrashing his father with a club.

Ashamati asked Santosh to refrain from beating up his father and told her husband to get some villagers to solve the dispute.

At a time when Rishi was outside to call villagers, Santosh poured kerosene on his mother and set her on fire.

By the time the villagers came to know about the incident, Ashmati had died.

On being informed, police reached the spot, recovered the body for postmortem and launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

