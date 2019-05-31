Bhubaneswar: A severely ill 40-year-old man, who has been suffering from tuberculosis for a long time, committed suicide late Thursday by consuming all the drugs prescribed by the doctor. The deceased has been identified as Santish Patra, a resident of Gahangu village under Aska police station limits. Patra, along with his family, has been staying at Salia Sahi under Nayapalli police station limits here for the past several years. Patra is survived by his mother, wife and two children.

According to sources, Patra contracted tuberculosis while working at a cotton factory at Surat in Gujarat. Subsequently, he came back to Odisha for treatment around six month back. However, he did not fully recuperate from the disease even after treatment for six months. He also spent his entire savings in his treatment and was under financial pressure as he was the sole breadwinner of the family.

A disillusioned Patra, Thursday night, took all the medicines the doctor prescribed him at one go. His family was awakened by his screams later in the night and rushed him to Capital Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The body was handed over to the family after the post mortem was conducted at the hospital, Friday.